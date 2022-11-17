AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 67.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insider Activity

Kohl’s Stock Up 4.0 %

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.