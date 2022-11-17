AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.
Insider Activity
Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %
COST stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.90. 51,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.56.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Featured Articles
