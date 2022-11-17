AIA Group Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 217.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 365.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hershey by 93.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.76. 6,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.05. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

