AIA Group Ltd Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 155,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,788,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

