AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

