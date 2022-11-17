Agiliti (AGTI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2022 – Agiliti had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $19.00.

11/15/2022 – Agiliti had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Agiliti had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2022 – Agiliti had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Agiliti had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Agiliti had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AGTI stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.60. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth about $3,398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

