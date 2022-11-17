Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AGGZF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AGGZF stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.