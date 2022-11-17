Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,591. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

