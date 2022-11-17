Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 2.0% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,752,000 after acquiring an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $70.59. 45,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

