Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 825,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance
AMG stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.00. 261,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.98. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.
Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
