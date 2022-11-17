AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Down 12.7% in October

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,815.56 and a beta of 0.54.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

