Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMTX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Aemetis Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $20.39.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
