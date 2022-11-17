Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMTX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Aemetis Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

About Aemetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

