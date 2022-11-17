aelf (ELF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.43 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $61.63 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008341 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,995,106 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

