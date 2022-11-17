Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $378,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,080.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 11,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $633.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.64. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

