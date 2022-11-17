AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

NYSE ACM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.67. 21,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,833. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

