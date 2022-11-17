AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Trading Down 1.2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.12. 151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

