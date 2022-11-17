Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

AMD traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $73.44. 1,457,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,669,224. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

