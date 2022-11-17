Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Holdings Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $7,487,848.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,136.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,494 shares of company stock worth $54,506,605. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.