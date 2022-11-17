Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00-11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.60-$12.80 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 15.1 %

AAP stock opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

