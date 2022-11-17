Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

NYSE AAP opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.80. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

