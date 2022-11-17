Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of AAP opened at $156.24 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day moving average is $182.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.