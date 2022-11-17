Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.41 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00008450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.63 million and approximately $752,601.64 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005903 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,952 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.