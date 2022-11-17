Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Adobe by 87.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

ADBE stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.10. 40,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.19. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

