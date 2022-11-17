Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Down 10.8% in October

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of AE stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

