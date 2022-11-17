Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance
Shares of PEO stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $24.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
