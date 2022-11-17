Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of PEO stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

