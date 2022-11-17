Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Update

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,102. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRO. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

