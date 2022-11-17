Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013

Achain (ACT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $13,330.51 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005879 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004402 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

