AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,035. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.29. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.