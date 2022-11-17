Ace Cash Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $103.88 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $103.88 million and approximately $2,053.55 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.52635279 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,833.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

