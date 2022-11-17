Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.08). 154,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 46,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.09).
Access Intelligence Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.09. The company has a market cap of £117.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11.
Access Intelligence Company Profile
Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.
