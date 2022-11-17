Acala Token (ACA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $647,377.50

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Acala Token has a market cap of $56.98 million and $647,377.50 worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,660.12 or 0.99978282 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010707 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042587 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00237432 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

