Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading Up 4.6%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.83. Approximately 51,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,496,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,623,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 581,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

