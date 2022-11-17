ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0007

ABCMETA (META) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $74.54 million and approximately $20,058.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,684.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00236442 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00080403 USD and is down -8.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,475.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

