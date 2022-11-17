ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.34 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $82.34 million and approximately $21,566.14 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00088607 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,979.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

