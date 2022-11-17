AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $152.32. The stock had a trading volume of 246,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,267. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

