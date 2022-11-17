AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CFO Rebecca Thompson Sells 15,500 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,653.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AAON stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in AAON by 19.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AAON by 62.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in AAON by 21.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

