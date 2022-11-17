a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 877,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 272,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,141 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

