986 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $4,357,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $174.30. 48,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,893. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

