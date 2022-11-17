958 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.