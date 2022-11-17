9,475 Shares in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 113.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 72,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,036 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. 4,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,089. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

