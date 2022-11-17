89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.57. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.