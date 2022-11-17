5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 12,128 Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 12,128 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $33,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,362.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 29,380 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $93,722.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $28,772.16.

On Monday, October 31st, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 42,164 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $117,215.92.

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $614.25.

On Wednesday, September 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $553,029.98.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAR. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

