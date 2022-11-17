52,159 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by KerberRose Wealth Management LLC

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 36,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $106.54. 113,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,130. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

