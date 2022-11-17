517 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $226.11. 84,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,281. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

