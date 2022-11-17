51,547 Shares in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HSUN) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HSUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Hartford Sustainable Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.68% of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HSUN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. Hartford Sustainable Income ETF has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

