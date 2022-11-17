509,015 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Acquired by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 509,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,056,000. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned about 1.64% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,232,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,635,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,242,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,512,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,981,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $29.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

