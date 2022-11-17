50,555 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,555 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 598,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 106,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 380,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,309,788. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.