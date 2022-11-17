4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.0 days.
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($56.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.16) in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Shares of FRRFF stock remained flat at $40.27 on Thursday. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.
4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.
