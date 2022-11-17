4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Up 2%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.44. 2,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $714.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,404,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 197,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

