4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Up 2%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.44. 2,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $714.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.