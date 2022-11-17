40,000 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.